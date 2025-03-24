ETV Bharat / international

UN Says It Will Reduce Its Footprint In Gaza And Blames Israel For Staff Member's Death

The UN will reduce its presence in Gaza after an Israeli tank strike killed one staff member and injured five others.

The UN will reduce its presence in Gaza after an Israeli tank strike killed one staff member and injured five others.
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 10:50 PM IST

Deir Al-Balah: The United Nations has said it will "reduce its footprint" in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli tank strike hit one of its compounds last week, killing one staffer and wounding five others.

Israel has denied it was behind the March 19 explosion at the U.N. guesthouse in central Gaza. In a statement Monday, U.N. Secretary-General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that "based on the information currently available," the strikes on the site "were caused by an Israeli tank."

He said the U.N. "has made taken the difficult decision to reduce the Organization's footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar." He said the U.N. "is not leaving Gaza" but did not give details on the impact of the decision.

Deir Al-Balah: The United Nations has said it will "reduce its footprint" in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli tank strike hit one of its compounds last week, killing one staffer and wounding five others.

Israel has denied it was behind the March 19 explosion at the U.N. guesthouse in central Gaza. In a statement Monday, U.N. Secretary-General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that "based on the information currently available," the strikes on the site "were caused by an Israeli tank."

He said the U.N. "has made taken the difficult decision to reduce the Organization's footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar." He said the U.N. "is not leaving Gaza" but did not give details on the impact of the decision.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UN REDUCE FOOTPRINTS IN GAZAUN STAFF MEMBER KILLED IN GAZAISRAEL HAMASUN ON ISRAEL GAZA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.