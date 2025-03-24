UN Says It Will Reduce Its Footprint In Gaza And Blames Israel For Staff Member's Death

Deir Al-Balah: The United Nations has said it will "reduce its footprint" in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli tank strike hit one of its compounds last week, killing one staffer and wounding five others.

Israel has denied it was behind the March 19 explosion at the U.N. guesthouse in central Gaza. In a statement Monday, U.N. Secretary-General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that "based on the information currently available," the strikes on the site "were caused by an Israeli tank."

He said the U.N. "has made taken the difficult decision to reduce the Organization's footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar." He said the U.N. "is not leaving Gaza" but did not give details on the impact of the decision.