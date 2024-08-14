ETV Bharat / international

UN Report Slams Canada For Not Adequately Safeguarding The Rights Of Migrant Workers

New Delhi: Human rights in Canada have been scrutinsed by a United Nations (UN) report for not adequately safeguarding the rights of migrant workers.

The report emphasised that Canada's "Temporary Foreign Worker Program" is a breeding ground for modern forms of slavery, institutionalising power imbalances that favour employers and impede workers from asserting their rights.

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) permits Canadian employers to hire foreign nationals to address temporary labour and skill shortages. In addition to the TFWP, there are other immigration programs available to foreign nationals who want to work in Canada.

In 2018, there were 84,004 permit holders under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, and by 2022, this number had increased to 135,818. The report was authored by Professor Tomoya Obokata, the UN's Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery.

The critical report stated that Canada jeopardises its standing as a global advocate of human rights if it does not take more decisive action to reform laws and policies that enable the exploitation of vulnerable workers and provide adequate redress and rehabilitation to exploitation and abuse victims.