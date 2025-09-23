ETV Bharat / international

UN Meeting On Gaza: France Recognises Palestinian Statehood, Abbas Says 'Enough Violence And War'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appears on a screen as he speaks virtually during a high-profile meeting at the United Nations. ( AP )

United Nations: As Israel continues its deadly assault in Gaza, France joined the list of countries to recognise Palestinian statehood on Monday at the start of a high-profile meeting at the United Nations aimed at galvanising support for a two-state solution to the Mideast conflict. More nations are expected to follow, in defiance of Israel and the United States.

"The time has come to free the 48 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza and to stop the bombing, massacres and displacement in the embattled enclave," Macron told delegates in the UN General Assembly Hall on Monday.

He was speaking at the resumption of the international conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia, focused on the question of Palestine and the two-state solution with Israel.

'Time for peace'

“The time for peace has come because we’re just a few moments away from no longer being able to seize peace,” he said.

The UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognised a Palestinian State on Sunday, and President Macron announced that France would join them.

“True to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, this is why I declare that today, France recognises the state of Palestine,” Macron said.

Macron's announcement in the UN General Assembly hall received loud applause from the more than 140 leaders in attendance. The Palestinian delegation, including its UN ambassador, Riyad Mansour, could be seen standing and applauding as the declaration was made.

“The recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people takes nothing away from the rights of the people of Israel who France supported from Day One and to the respect of which it is staunchly committed,” Macron said.

“This is why we're so convinced that this recognition is the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace.”

Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco also announced or confirmed their recognition of a Palestinian state, a day after the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal did. Germany, Italy and Japan took part in the conference but did not recognise such a state.

The meeting and expanded recognition of Palestinian statehood are expected to have little if any actual impact on the ground, where Israel is waging another major offensive in the Gaza Strip and expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank.

'Right, not a reward'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward."

"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is morally, legally & politically intolerable. The nightmare must stop. Today, I called on world leaders to do all they can to ensure the Two-State solution prevails, for the people of Israel, Palestine & all humanity," Guterres said in a post on X on Monday.

That appeared to push back against the Israeli government, which says recognising statehood rewards Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack that set off the war in Gaza two years ago.

Abbas Says ‘Enough Violence And War’