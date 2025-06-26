ETV Bharat / international

UN International Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture: Reminder Of International Community’s Commitment to Combat Torture

The 26th of June every year marks the UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. Torture and trauma can have negative impacts on a person’s physical and mental health, as well as influencing the way they relate to family and friends. The observance serves as a call to action for all stakeholders, including UN Member States, civil society, and individuals everywhere, to unite in support of the hundreds of thousands of people around the world who have been victims of torture and those who are still tortured today.

Torture is a crime under international law. Torture seeks to annihilate the victim’s personality and denies the inherent dignity of the human being. Despite the absolute prohibition of torture under international law, torture persists in all regions of the world.

The Definition of Torture: Article 1 of UNCAT defines torture as the intentional infliction of severe physical or mental pain for purposes like obtaining information, punishment, or intimidation, with involvement or consent of a public official.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says-

"Torturers must never be allowed to get away with their crimes, and systems that enable torture should be dismantled or transformed." Torture can be Metal or physical or a combination of both. Physical Assaults, including beatings, prolonged enforced standing, hanging, suffocation, burnings, electric shock, sexual assault and rape, and exposure to extreme heat or cold.

Psychological Torture, including verbal abuses, threats against family, friends and loved ones, false accusations, forced choices, mock executions, and being forced to witness torture, mutilation and murder of others.

History

The United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed every year on June 26th. This date marks the anniversary of the day in 1987 when the United Nations Convention against Torture- UNCAT and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect. It serves as a reminder of the international community’s commitment to combating torture and supporting victims.

On 12 December 1997, by resolution 52/149, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 26 June the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, with a view to the total eradication of torture and the effective functioning of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

If we look back we can say its foundation was laid in 1948 unofficially, because that year the international community condemned torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations General Assembly. In 1975, responding to vigorous activity by non-governmental organizations(NGOs), the General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Protection of All Persons from Being Subjected to Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

Purpose of the day

The primary aim of this day is to eradicate this inhumane practice in all its forms. The goal of the day is the total elimination of torture and the effective implementation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. On June 26, 1998, the United Nations called for all governments, stakeholders, and members of global society to take action against perpetrators across the globe.

Torture is a serious global issue, and this day serves as a crucial reminder that it continues to happend around the world. Torture leaves both physical and psychological scars. This day highlights the ongoing need for medical psycological support for survivors and programs to help victims rebuilt their lives.

Survivors of torture and trauma can have ongoing problems including:

Inability to trust others.

Inability to form close relationships.

Anxiety disorders, such as phobias or panic attacks

Severe depression, insomnia, memory loss, fatigue and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Problem with concentrating study

Problems with alcohol or drug abuse.

Survivors relive these near-death experiences in their nightmares or flashbacks.

Some survivors of torture and trauma live with their memories for years, or even for the rest of their lives.

Long-term physical effects of torture include scars, headaches, musculoskeletal pains, foot pains, hearing loss, dental pain, visual problems, abdominal pains, cardiovascular/respiratory problems, sexual difficulties and neurological damage.

Torture in India:

India has not ratified the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, but has signed the Convention on 14 October 1997. Torture is not criminalised in law as a separate or special offense. Provisions in the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (sections 330 & 348) penalises acts that can also be considered as torture, with seven and three years of imprisonment respectively if proven guilty. But the offense attracts no particular relevance if the crime is committed by a police officer.