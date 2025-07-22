ETV Bharat / international

UN Human Rights Chief Concerned Over Gaza Killings By Israel

Palestinian children wait for a meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2025. ( AFP )

Geneva: The United Nations Human Rights Commission has expressed concern over the Israeli attacks on Palestinians seeking aid even as a top EU diplomat has told Israel to stop the killings.

UN Human Rights Chief, Volker Türk said in a statement that the latest Israeli displacement orders, followed by intensive attacks, on southwestern Deir El Balah, in the Gaza Strip, have added more misery to the suffering of hungry Palestinians.

“It seemed the nightmare couldn’t possibly get worse. And yet it does,” he said.

The UN Human Rights chief said that the Israeli airstrikes and ground operations will invariably lead to further civilian deaths and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

“Given the concentration of civilians in the area, and the means and methods of warfare employed by Israel until now, the risks of unlawful killings and other serious violations of international humanitarian law are extremely high,” he added.

Turk said that the area targeted by these attacks is also home to several humanitarian organisations, including clinics, other medical facilities, shelters, a community kitchen, guesthouses, warehouses and other critical infrastructure.

“Homes have already been destroyed, and thousands have been forced to flee the area again. Their only choice is to go to the ever-shrinking areas of Gaza where hundreds of thousands are being forced to gather, rendering difficult any attempt to deliver humanitarian assistance”.

According to the UN Human Rights chief, even these areas are not safe.

“I remind Israel that permanently displacing people living under its occupation would amount to unlawful transfer, which is a war crime, and in certain circumstances, may also amount to a crime against humanity”.