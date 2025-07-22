UN Human Rights Chief Concerned Over Gaza Killings By Israel

Geneva: The United Nations Human Rights Commission has expressed concern over the Israeli attacks on Palestinians seeking aid even as a top EU diplomat has told Israel to stop the killings.
UN Human Rights Chief, Volker Türk said in a statement that the latest Israeli displacement orders, followed by intensive attacks, on southwestern Deir El Balah, in the Gaza Strip, have added more misery to the suffering of hungry Palestinians.
“It seemed the nightmare couldn’t possibly get worse. And yet it does,” he said.
The UN Human Rights chief said that the Israeli airstrikes and ground operations will invariably lead to further civilian deaths and destruction of civilian infrastructure.
“Given the concentration of civilians in the area, and the means and methods of warfare employed by Israel until now, the risks of unlawful killings and other serious violations of international humanitarian law are extremely high,” he added.
Turk said that the area targeted by these attacks is also home to several humanitarian organisations, including clinics, other medical facilities, shelters, a community kitchen, guesthouses, warehouses and other critical infrastructure.
“Homes have already been destroyed, and thousands have been forced to flee the area again. Their only choice is to go to the ever-shrinking areas of Gaza where hundreds of thousands are being forced to gather, rendering difficult any attempt to deliver humanitarian assistance”.
According to the UN Human Rights chief, even these areas are not safe.
“I remind Israel that permanently displacing people living under its occupation would amount to unlawful transfer, which is a war crime, and in certain circumstances, may also amount to a crime against humanity”.
He said that Israel, “as the occupying power, must ensure food, medical and other supplies are provided for the population”. Turk said that Israel must immediately and unconditionally allow humanitarian aid to enter and be distributed to all those who are in need.
“And instead of launching round upon round of new military attacks, there must be an immediate end to the killings, destruction and the wide scale violations of international law. More and more countries are joining the calls to shake us out of this nightmare”.
EU Diplomat Tells Israel To Stop Killing Gazans At Aid Points
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday she told her Israeli counterpart that Israel's military "must stop" killing civilians at aid distribution points in Gaza.
"The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible. I spoke again with Gideon Saar to recall our understanding on aid flow and made clear that the IDF must stop killing people at distribution points," Kallas wrote on X.
The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 22, 2025
I spoke again with @gideonsaar to recall our understanding on aid flow and made clear that IDF must stop killing people at distribution points.
All options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges
Top Catholic Cleric Says Gaza Humanitarian Situation 'Morally Unacceptable'
The Roman Catholic church's most senior cleric in the Holy Land said Tuesday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was "morally unacceptable", after visiting the war-torn Palestinian territory.
"We have seen men holding out in the sun for hours in the hope of a simple meal," Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa told a news conference. "It's morally unacceptable and unjustified," he added.
