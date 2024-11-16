ETV Bharat / international

UN Climate Chief Urges G20 Action To Untangle COP29 Talks

UN climate chief Simon Stiell delivers a speech during the opening of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku on November 11, 2024. ( AFP )

Baku: The UN's climate chief urged G20 nations on Saturday to push COP29 negotiations toward a deal to raise money for developing nations, warning there was a "long way to go".

Negotiators worked through the night to narrow their differences at the UN talks in Baku before ministers arrive next week for the final days of the summit, but major differences remain.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell appealed for leaders of the Group of 20 nations, which includes the world's biggest economies and top polluters, to weigh in when they meet in Brazil on Monday.

"As G20 Leaders head to Rio de Janeiro, the world is watching and expecting strong signals that climate action is core business for the world's biggest economies," Stiell said in a statement.