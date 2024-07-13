ETV Bharat / international

UN Chief Urges Funds For Palestinians, Saying Israel Forcing Gazans 'To Move Like Human Pinballs'

United Nations: The United Nations chief appealed for funding on Friday for the beleaguered UN agency helping Palestinian refugees in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East, accusing Israel of issuing evacuation orders that force Palestinians to move like human pinballs across a landscape of destruction and death.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a donor's conference that the agency, known as UNRWA, faces a profound funding gap. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said at the start of the conference that the agency only had funds to operate through August.

In the end, he told reporters that, while the total amount in pledges won't be known until next week, he is confident there will be enough new money in its USD 850 million annual budget to keep the agency running until the end of September. UNRWA's 30,000 staff provide education, primary health care and other development activities to about 6 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

In the coming months, Lazzarini said UNRWA will be seeking funds to keep its operations going through December and for emergency appeals for USD 1.2 billion for the Gaza war and USD 460 million for the Syria crisis, both of which are only 20 per cent funded. Without financial support to UNRWA, secretary-general Guterres said Palestinian refugees will lose a critical lifeline and the last ray of hope for a better future.

The UN chief reserved his harshest words for Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which has affected its entire Palestinian refugee population. The extreme level of fighting and devastation is incomprehensible and inexcusable and the level of chaos is affecting every Palestinian in Gaza and all those desperately trying to get aid to them.

Just when we thought it couldn't get any worse in Gaza somehow, appallingly, civilians are being pushed into ever deeper circles of hell, the secretary-general said. Guterres said Israel's latest evacuation orders in Gaza City have come with more civilian suffering and bloodshed. Nothing justifies Hamas' October 7 attacks in southern Israel, he said, and nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.