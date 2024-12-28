ETV Bharat / international

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Saddened By Death Of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said former PM Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in India’s recent history, particularly in shaping its economic trajectory.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Saddened By Death Of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
UN chief Antonio Guterres (AP)
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres is saddened by the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who played a "pivotal role" in shaping the nation's "economic trajectory".

The Secretary-General expressed his "deep" condolences to Singh's family, the government, and the people of India. Expressing condolences following Singh's death, Guterres notes the former prime minister's contributions to India and the UN.

"The Secretary-General was saddened to learn of the passing of Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Singh played a pivotal role in India’s recent history, particularly in shaping its economic trajectory," a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.

"As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh oversaw a period of significant economic growth and development in India. Under his leadership, India also strengthened its collaboration with the United Nations, contributing actively to global initiatives and partnerships," the statement said.

"The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to Singh’s family and the Government and people of India," it said. Singh, who was the prime minister for two terms between 2004 and 2014 died on Thursday at AIIMS, Delhi at the age of 92.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday amid the chanting of religious hymns. The funeral pyre was lit by his eldest daughter Upinder Singh.

