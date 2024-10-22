ETV Bharat / international

UN Biodiversity Summit Hears Appeals For Action, Money To Save Nature

A Colombian indigenous man practices a ritual while he takes part in a march to participate in a traditional "Minga" indigenous meeting within the framework of the COP16 summit in Cali, Colombia, on October 21, 2024. ( AFP )

Colombia: The world's biggest nature protection conference opened in Colombia on Monday with calls for urgent action and financing to reverse humankind's rapacious destruction of biodiversity.

With about a million known species worldwide estimated to be at risk of extinction, Colombian Environment Minister and COP16 president Susana Muhamad warned delegates: "The planet doesn't have time to lose."

"We need further sources of funding," the minister told delegates from nearly 200 countries as she opened the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

About 23,000 delegates, including some 100 government ministers and a dozen heads of state were accredited for the largest-ever biodiversity COP, running until November 1 in the city of Cali.

Themed "Peace with Nature," the summit has the urgent task of coming up with monitoring and funding mechanisms to ensure 23 UN targets agreed at COP15 two years ago can be met by 2030 to "halt and reverse" the loss of nature.

The high-stakes conference opened under the protection of more than 10,000 Colombian police and soldiers after the EMC guerrilla group at war with the state told foreign delegations to stay away and warned the conference "will fail."

'Words into action'

The delegates have their work cut out for them, with just five years left to achieve the target of placing 30 per cent of land and sea areas under protection by 2030.

A report by Greenpeace Monday found that only 8.4 per cent of the global ocean enjoys protection.

"At the current rate, we won't hit 30 per cent protection at sea until the next century," said Greenpeace policy advisor Megan Randles.

CBD executive secretary Astrid Schomaker told delegates that 34 of the 196 countries signed up to the UN's biodiversity convention have submitted National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans to achieve the UN goals.

Progress was being made, but "not yet at the rate we need," she said.

On Sunday, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged countries to "convert words into action" and fatten the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) created last year to meet the UN targets.