Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dials Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The conversation came two-days ahead of Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit of the SCO.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dials Prime Minister Narendra Modi
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on August 23, 2024, shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mariinskyi Palace ahead of their meeting, in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (File/AFP)
Published : August 30, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India supports all efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. In a phone conversation initiated by Zelenskyy, Modi reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The conversation came two-days ahead of Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Chinese city.

"Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," Modi said on 'X'.

The prime minister landed in Tianjin this evening to attend the SCO summit. President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine. An Indian readout said Modi reaffirmed India's "steadfast and consistent position" for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace.

The prime minister reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard, it said. "The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," it added.

