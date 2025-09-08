ETV Bharat / international

Putting Tariffs On Countries That Make Deals With Russia Is Right Idea: Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has backed the imposition of tariffs on countries maintaining economic ties with Russia, saying it is the "right idea" in the face of continued aggression by Moscow.

During an interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on Friday (local time), Zelenskyy suggested that such punitive economic measures remain an effective strategy when asked if the plans to put sanctions on such countries backfired, as Russia continues with its strikes.

"No. I think the idea to put tariffs on the countries that continue to make deals with Russia, I think this is the right idea," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President's remarks come after Raddatz referred to the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin, China, noting the bonhomie between the three economic giants despite the US's tariffs due to the purchase of oil from Moscow.

Zelenskyy, during the interview, also declined Putin's invitation for talks in Moscow for a dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that he cannot visit the capital of a country that continues to launch daily missile attacks on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President also suggested that his Russian counterpart should come to Kyiv if he genuinely wishes to hold discussions. "He can come to Kyiv. If a person doesn't want to meet during the war, of course, he can propose something acceptable to me or the other person. It's understandable; I can't go to Moscow when my country's under missiles, under attack, each day. I can't go to the capital of this terrorist," Zelenskyy said.

Further, the Ukrainian leader accused Putin of using the invitation as a political manoeuvre to delay dialogue, stating that the latter was "playing games" with the US.