Ukrainian President Zelensky Says Oscar-winning Mariupol Film Depicts 'Russian Terrorism'

Kyiv: Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday hailed Ukraine's first Oscar, awarded to a film about Russia's attack on the southern city of Mariupol at the start of the invasion. Zelensky took to X ( previously known as Twitter), and posted, "The @20DaysMariupol documentary won the "Oscar" award. I am grateful to the team for this film. This award is important for our entire country. The horrors of Mariupol must never be forgotten. The entire world must see and remember what the inhumane Russian invasion brought to our people."

"Cities and villages were destroyed, homes were burned, and entire families were killed by Russian shells and buried in their backyards. We still do not know entirely how many people died in Mariupol. However, satellite images show graveyards around the city with thousands and thousands of graves. This documentary serves as a reminder of why international assistance without delays or interruptions is so critical to Ukraine. The Russian evil does not pause and does not seek peace."

"They want to inflict the same fate on every city that they can reach as they did on Mariupol, Bucha and our other cities that suffered under Russian occupation. Together, we must prevent Russia from destroying life. We must protect our country and all of our people to restore normal life free of fear. I am grateful to everyone in the world who understands this and continues to support Ukraine. I thank everyone who tells the truth about Russia's war crimes," he added.