We Are Ready To Sign The Minerals Agreement, Says Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Thanks USA For Their Support

Hyderabad: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday thanked the United States of America (USA) and their President, Donald Trump, for all the support given to his country during the War with Russia.

In a series of posts on X, Zelenskyy said, "We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and the American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion."

"America’s help has been vital in helping us survive, and I want to acknowledge that. Despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners. But we need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals. It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support. He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do. We are the ones living this war in Ukraine. It’s a fight for our freedom, for our very survival," he said.

"As President Reagan once said, “Peace is not just the absence of war.” We’re talking about just and lasting peace—freedom, justice, and human rights for everyone. A ceasefire won’t work with Putin. He has broken ceasefires 25 times over the last ten years. A real peace is the only solution," added the Ukrainian President.

"We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees. But it’s not enough, and we need more than just that. A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine. We’ve been fighting for 3 years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side," he said.

"I cannot change Ukraine’s position on Russia. The Russians are killing us. Russia is the enemy, and that’s the reality we face. Ukraine wants peace, but it must be a just and lasting peace. For that, we need to be strong at the negotiation table. Peace can only come when we know we have security guarantees, when our army is strong, and our partners are with us," he said.

"We want peace. That’s why I came to the United States, and visited President Trump. The deal on minerals is just a first step toward security guarantees and getting closer to peace. Our situation is tough, but we can’t just stop fighting and not having guarantees that (Vladimir) Putin will not return tomorrow," he said.

"It will be difficult without the U.S. support. But we can’t lose our will, our freedom, or our people. We’ve seen how Russians came to our homes and killed many people. Nobody wants another wave of occupation. If we cannot be accepted to NATO, we need some clear structure of security guarantees from our allies in the U.S," he added.

"Europe is ready for contingencies and to help fund our large army. We also need the U.S. role in defining security guarantees—what kind, what volume, and when. Once these guarantees are in place, we can talk with Russia, Europe, and the U.S. about diplomacy. War alone is too long, and we don’t have enough weapons to push them out entirely," he said.

He also hit out at Russia, saying that it invaded their homes and killed their people. "When someone talks about losses, every single life matters. Russia invaded our homes, killed our people, and tried to erase us. This isn’t just about territories or numbers—it’s about real lives. That’s what we need everyone to understand," he added.

He also claimed that Russia disrespected Ukraine's territorial integrity. "I want the U.S. to stand more firmly on our side. This is not just a war between our two countries; Russia brought this war onto our territory and into our homes. They are wrong because they disrespected our territorial integrity," he added.

"All Ukrainians want to hear a strong U.S. position on our side. It’s understandable the U.S. might look for dialogue with Putin. But the U.S. has always spoken about ‘peace through strength.’ And together we can take strong steps against Putin," he said.

"Our relationship with the American President is more than just two leaders; it’s a historic and solid bond between our peoples. That’s why I always begin with words of gratitude from our nation to the American nation," he added.

Zelenskyy further said that he only wants strong relations with the United States of America. "American people helped save our people. Humans and human rights come first. We’re truly thankful. We want only strong relations with America, and I really hope we will have them," he added.

He also said that he visited the Ukraine House in Washington. "I visited Ukraine House in Washington where I met with the Ukrainian community. It is crucial for us that Ukraine's voice continues to be heard and that no one forgets about it—both during the war and after. People in Ukraine must know that they are not alone, and that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world. I am grateful for the support during this difficult time, for all the efforts made for Ukraine and Ukrainians, and for the assistance—not only diplomatic and financial, but also political and spiritual," said the Ukrainian President.

Earlier, he met United States of America President Donald Trump at the White House. President Trump berated Zelenskyy for being "disrespectful" Friday in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting, then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal that Trump said would have moved Ukraine closer to ending its war with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader was asked to leave the White House by top Trump advisers shortly after Trump shouted at him, showing open disdain. "You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have," Trump told Zelenskyy.