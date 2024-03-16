Ukrainian Official Yermak, NSA Doval Hold Talks about 1st Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

New Delhi: On the instructions of the President, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak spoke to India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Kumar Doval, over a telephonic call discussing the framework of the ongoing dialogue, Ukraine's President's office said on Saturday

Yermak thanked Doval for his deputy's participation in the fourth meeting of national security advisors and foreign policy advisors to the heads of state on the implementation of the Peace Formula, which took place in Davos in January.

The Head of the Presidential Office spoke about the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of state leaders and noted the high level of support for the event.

Yermak informed the interlocutor about the situation at the front, Ukraine's success in confronting Russia in the Black Sea, and the fight against Russian aviation, as well as about strengthening Ukraine's defense production.

The Head of the President's Office emphasised that the aggressor continues to strike our country with missiles and drones, in particular, civilian infrastructure.

"We also understand that in parallel with the ongoing fight waged by our defenders and all our people. We must do everything possible, use all diplomatic opportunities to elaborate a joint plan to achieve a lasting and just peace," he said. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue and strengthen Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations.