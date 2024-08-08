ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine's Incursion Into Russia: What Is Happening?

A Russian soldier fires from a D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. ( AP )

Kyiv(Ukraine): Ukraine's incursion into Russia, which entered a third day Thursday, appears to be an unprecedented assault which experts say could aim to draw Russian resources away from other areas or undermine morale.

Ukraine has maintained an unusual silence, with no one officially acknowledging that an operation was even taking place. Top officials have declined to comment, even on condition of anonymity.

Russia has given only scarce updates as it seeks to strike a balance between denouncing the escalation and avoiding panic.

Here are some key issues surrounding the cross-border attack:

- What has happened? -

At about 8.00 am (0600 GMT) on Tuesday, Ukrainian forces launched an assault into Russia's southwestern Kursk region, according to the Russian army.

Russia says Ukraine deployed around 1,000 troops and more than two dozen armoured vehicles and tanks.

Russia accused Ukrainian forces of indiscriminately attacking civilian buildings and rushed reinforcements, and air and artillery firepower to repel the attack. A state of emergency has been declared in the region.

At least five civilians have been killed and 31 wounded since Tuesday, Russian officials said Wednesday.

Russia evacuated several thousand people from zones that have been shelled, while Ukraine announced a mandatory evacuation of around 6,000 people in the Sumy region, just across the border from Kursk.

- Why is it special? -

The assault seems unprecedented due to its reported scale, and because it appears to involve regular Ukrainian troops.

Fighters from Ukraine have made several brief incursions into Russia before. Some have been by units of Russians fighting in support of Kyiv -- the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

In mid-March, during the Russian elections, Ukrainian assault groups repeatedly tried to gain control of territory in the Belgorod region, officials had said.