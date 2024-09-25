ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Urges World Leaders Not To Seek 'An Out' From Russia's War Instead Of True Peace

By AP (Associated Press)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the United Nations General Assembly that there is no alternative to the peace formula he presented two years ago.

United Nations: Ukraine's president urged global leaders Wednesday to stand with his country and not seek an out instead of a real, just peace" more than two years into Russia's war.

At a time when he faces growing pressure from Western allies and some of his fellow Ukrainians to negotiate a cease-fire, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. General Assembly there's no alternative to the peace formula he presented two years ago. Among other things, it seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine and accountability for war crimes.

Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve an out instead of an end to the war, he said. Do not divide the world. Be united nations, he implored. And that will bring us peace.

