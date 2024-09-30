ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Launches uResidency Program for Global Entrepreneurs to Help Them Run Their Businesses Remotely

Ukraine programe for global entrprenuers. ( Embassy of Ukraine in India )

In a first of its kind initiative, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine is launching a project that allows global entrepreneurs to legally set up and run their businesses online through electronic residency in Ukraine, the embassy of Ukraine in New Delhi said on Monday.

Here's what u need to know

uResidency is a government-backed program offering e-residency to foreign freelancers in the IT and creative sectors. With a focus on simplifying administrative processes, fostering global business opportunities, and providing favorable tax conditions, the project enables remote workers to thrive in a dynamic and supportive environment.

Freelancers from India will be among the first to benefit from this program — from software engineers and web developers to business analysts and marketing specialists.

What are the advantages of uResidency?

It provides a favorable income tax rate of just 5% on earnings up to $200K, ensuring efficient financial management and increased profitability;

a streamlined approach to business operations. The partnered bank handles tax filing, accounting, and reporting, eliminating bureaucratic complexities and paperwork burdens.