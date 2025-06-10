ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Spider Web Operation: Key Implications For Global Defence Planning

Hyderabad: Ukraine's Operation Spider Web is a red letter day for the modern drone warfare and June 1, 2025 will be remembered as the day when Ukraine through its drones challenged the traditional air power strategy. Ukraine rather than relying on long range missiles and fighter planes, used refitted drones to hit targets deep inside Russia, thereby writing a new chapter in drone warfare.

How Operation Spider Web was executed?

The operation was named 'Spider Web' for its wide geographic coverage across remote Russian locations previously thought to be beyond the reach of Ukraine’s long-range drone capabilities. Four key Russian military air bases - Olenya Air Base (Murmansk Oblast), Diaghilevo Air Base (Ryazan Oblast), Belaya Air Base (Irkutsk Oblast) and Ivanovo Air Base (Ivanovo Oblast) - that played pivotal roles in strategic aviation infrastructure was targeted.

According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, planning for the operation reportedly began over 18 months prior to its execution. Ukrainian operatives smuggled around 150 small strike drones, modular launch systems, and 300 explosive payloads into Russia through covert logistical routes. The drones were concealed inside wooden modular cabins, which were then loaded onto standard cargo trucks. About 36 drones were placed in each container.

Ukraine's SSU (the Security Service of Ukraine) used covert logistics conducted through Russian territory, involving unwitting Russian civilian participants. As part of the operation’s deception strategy, the SSU reportedly recruited Russian truck drivers to deliver the mobile drone launchers camouflaged as standard cargo loads. These drivers were instructed to arrive at specific times and park at predesignated locations in the vicinity of Russian strategic air bases, including fuel stations and isolated roadside areas.

At the designated time, the roofs of the cabins were remotely opened, and the drones launched directly from within the trucks. This minimised the distance between launch and impact, allowing the drones to bypass Russia’s layered air defence systems—including Pantsir and S-300 units—before they could react. Altogether,117 drones were launched during the operation. All personnel involved in the operation were successfully moved from Russian territory to Ukraine prior to drone launch.

Russia lost 40 high-value aircraft—including strategic bombers Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, and A-50 planes used for launching and coordinating missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. The drones hit some 35 per cent of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers, causing an estimated $7 billion worth of damage in total.

Role of AI in Operation Spider Web Execution

In Operation Spider Web, Ukraine demonstrated a hybrid approach to drone warfare that combined remote human control with elements of autonomy and potentially AI-assisted functionality. The First-person-view (FPV) drones used in the operation were remotely controlled through Russian mobile telecommunications networks, including 4G and LTE connections. These networks provided sufficient bandwidth to support real-time video transmission and command inputs across vast distances, allowing Ukrainian operators to manage drone flights from outside Russian territory. This setup avoided the need for any physical ground control stations or nearby operators.