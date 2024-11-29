ETV Bharat / international

Ukraine Says Russia Returned More Than 500 Soldiers' Bodies

Kyiv said that the Russian authorities returned over 500 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in combat.

People stand next to a damaged hospital following a Russian drone attack in Kyiv, on November 29, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia launched more than a hundred drones at Ukraine overnight and early Friday, killing one person and wounding eight others, officials said. The nearly three-year war has seen a sharp escalation in recent days, with Moscow pummelling Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter. Friday's drone barrage came a day after Russia launched around 90 missiles on the war-torn country, cutting power to over a million people. (AFP)
By AFP

Published : 1 minutes ago

Kyiv: Kyiv on Friday said Russian authorities returned over 500 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in combat, with most having died in the eastern Donetsk region. Russia and Ukraine have been exchanging bodies and prisoners of war since the first months of the conflict -- with casualties estimated to be high on both sides.

"As a result of repatriation activities, the bodies of 502 fallen defenders were returned to territory controlled by the government of Ukraine," Kyiv's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on social media. The centre said that 397 of the bodies were returned from the embattled Donetsk region, where fighting is most intense.

It said 24 were returned from the eastern Lugansk region and 64 from the southern Zaporizhzhia area, while 17 were handed back from morgues on Russian territory. "We are grateful for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross," Kyiv's centre said.

It said the bodies will be taken for forensic medical examination and that "together with the expert institutions, the deceased will be identified as soon as possible." Russia, for its part, does not announce the return of its bodies.

TAGGED:

