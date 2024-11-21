ETV Bharat / international

Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile At Ukraine For First Time

Servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade fire 120mm mortar towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. ( Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP )

Kyiv: Ukraine says Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting Dnipro city in the central-east of the country, which, if confirmed, would be the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war.

In a statement Thursday on the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine's air force did not specify the exact type of missile but said it was launched from Russia’s Astrakhan region, which borders the Caspian Sea.

It said an intercontinental ballistic missile was fired at Dnipro city along with eight other missiles, and that the Ukrainian military shot down six of them.

Two people were wounded as a result of the attack, and an industrial facility and a rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities were damaged, according to local officials.

While the range of an ICBM would seem excessive for use against Ukraine, such missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads, and the use of one would serve as a chilling reminder of Russia’s nuclear capability and a powerful message of potential escalation.