Ukraine Not an Obstacle to Peace, Says Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha

New Delhi: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Kyiv is not blocking a peace agreement with Russia and feels that a just and enduring peace is possible under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday in New Delhi, Sybiha underlined Ukraine's eagerness to negotiate while keeping its firm stance on sovereignty.

Sybiha's comments come as Ukraine awaits clarification on the peace process after an expected conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later today. Trump has been pushing for a 30-day ceasefire plan, which Ukraine embraced last week. Nevertheless, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again made it clear that Ukraine's sovereignty is not up for negotiation and insists that Russia has to withdraw the occupied territories.

Call for Ceasefire and Diplomatic Efforts

We are not the hindrance to peace-making. We genuinely expect from (the) Russian side (an) unconditional yes for a ceasefire," Sybiha told a panel discussion. He emphasized that Ukraine is still attached to diplomacy and views the possibility of a permanent solution under Trump's leadership.

Trump, who once said he could bring an end to the war in 24 hours, intends to negotiate peace terms with Putin, including possible Kyiv territorial concessions and management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Putin, however, was cautioned by Zelensky that he cannot be expected to keep his word, casting doubts on whether negotiations can bear fruit.