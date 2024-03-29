Ukraine Discusses 10 Point Peace Formula and Steps to Implement with Jaishankar

New Delhi: The visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymytro Kuleba on Friday discussed the peace formula and next steps on the implementation with his Indian counterpart Dr Jaishankar here at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2022 follows 10 principles aimed at ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, following his talks with Jaishankar said, "In New Delhi, I had sincere and comprehensive talks with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations, the situation in our regions, and global security".

"We paid specific attention to the peace formula and the next steps on the path of its implementation. We also co-chaired the Ukrainian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission review meeting and agreed to restore the level of cooperation between our countries that existed prior to the full-scale war launched by Russia, as well as identify new promising projects to take our relations to the next level", Kuleba added.

EAM Jaishankar and his Ukrainian counterpart noted the importance of further strengthening cooperation in all domains. They reaffirmed that the immediate goal is to get trade back to earlier levels. Both sides shared perspectives on trade, health, S&T and agriculture cooperation, during the India-Ukraine review meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

Kuleba, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, is on a two-day visit to India. Kuleba’s visit comes amid efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the over two-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict and to pitch for a peace summit. In his opening remarks, Kuleba said that India and Ukraine have been traditional friends and he believes there is much more that the two countries can do and should do, not only in the interest of our nations but also in the interest of global development and security architecture.