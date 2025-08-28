Ukraine Conflict 'Modi's War', Claims White House Trade Adviser Navarro; Asks India To Stop Siding With 'Authoritarians'

New Delhi: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has made a shocking statement calling Russia's war in Ukraine "Modi's war" and claiming India's purchase of Russian oil is fuelling the conflict.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power on Wednesday, Navarro, who is a key counsellor for trade and manufacturing to US President Donald Trump, said Russia uses the money it earns by selling its oil to India "to fund its war machine" and "kill more Ukrainians".

On the US imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods and whether Washington was in talks with New Delhi to change that number, Navarro said: Look, it is easy; India can get 25 per cent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helping to feed the war machine. They are not. I am puzzled. Modi is a great leader. This is a mature democracy with intelligent people running it. They look us in the eye and say we don't have the highest tariffs in the world when in fact they do; there is no dispute about that if you look at the numbers."

Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, on Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power on Wednesday. (Video credit: Bloomberg)

The White House adviser said taxpayers in America were losing money because the US had to fund "Modi's war".

"They (India) say we are not going to stop buying Russian oil. What does it mean? When India buys Russian oil at a discount and then Indian refiners, in partnership with Russian refiners, make that and sell it at a premium to the rest of the world, Russia uses the money it gets to fund its war machine, kill more Ukrainians. And then the next thing that happens is Ukraine comes to us and Europe and says, 'Give us more money'. So everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers and businesses lose, the workers lose...taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi's war. The road to peace runs in part through New Delhi,"

At this, the anchor asked if Navaroo meant Putin's war, to which he responded: "I mean Modi's war".

When asked whether the US was losing leverage with China by eliminating the next biggest economic alternative, Navarro said he was "tired of these nationalist security strategies being too cute by half".

"The reality is, you've got to stop India and China from buying Russian oil. You do that tomorrow, and the war is over," he said and added that Europe still buying Russian oil was "crazy".

He said that if countries stop buying Russian oil, then it is only a matter of time before Putin doesn't have the money to fund the war. "So Modi is a big part of it. It is a million and a half barrels of oil a day. That buys a lot of drones and bombs to kill Ukrainians," he said.

Navarro said it was troubling to him that "Indians are so arrogant" about tariffs. "They say, 'We don't have higher tariffs. It is sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want.' India, you are the biggest democracy in the world. Act like one. Side with democracies...You are getting in bed with authoritarians. China, you have been at a quiet war with them for decades. They invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. These are not your friends," he said.

The comments from Navarro come around the time the relationship between India and the US is at its all-time low. The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.