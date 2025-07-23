ETV Bharat / international

UK’s ‘World-First’ Sanctions Target People Smuggling Gangs In Illegal Migration Crackdown

London: Gang ring leaders, key intermediaries and suppliers of people smuggling equipment are among the first-ever set of global sanctions imposed by the UK government on Wednesday as part of a crackdown on illegal migration. The sanctions target individuals and entities involved in people smuggling and include a small boat supplier in China, informal Hawala money movers in the Middle East and gang leaders based in the Balkans and North Africa.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said its “world first” action also targets financiers and companies found to be enabling such illegal activities.

“From Europe to Asia we are taking the fight to the people smugglers who enable irregular migration, targeting them wherever they are in the world and making them pay for their actions,” said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

“My message to the gangs who callously risk vulnerable lives for profit is this: we know who you are, and we will work with our partners around the world to hold you to account,” he said.

The designations are the first to be made under the UK’s new Global Irregular Migration Sanctions Regime. “The regime is a world first and empowers the FCDO to impose sanctions not only on individuals and entities involved in people-smuggling to the UK, but also any financiers and companies found to be enabling their activities,” the FCDO said.

The sanctions mean the authorities can freeze the UK assets of those involved and these suspected criminals will also be banned from travelling to the UK. The action is aimed at disrupting the flow of money and materials by freezing property, bank accounts and other assets, which enable organised criminal gangs to operate their people smuggling trade.

National Crime Agency (NCA) Director Graeme Biggar said, “These new sanctions powers will complement the NCA activity. We have worked with the FCDO and partners to progress the designation of these sanctioned persons.”