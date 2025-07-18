ETV Bharat / international

UK Sanctions Russian Spies, Hackers For ‘Malicious’ Cyber Activity

London: The UK on Friday imposed sanctions against Russian spies and hackers for allegedly conducting a sustained campaign of malicious cyber activity over many years across Europe, including in the UK. The latest set of measures unveiled by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) target three units of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU and 18 military intelligence officers.

The British government said that GRU routinely uses cyber and information operations to sow chaos, division and disorder in Ukraine and across the world, with “devastating real-world consequences”.

“GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilise Europe, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens,” said UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

“The Kremlin should be in no doubt: we see what they are trying to do in the shadows and we won’t tolerate it. That’s why we’re taking decisive action with sanctions against Russian spies... [US President] Putin’s hybrid threats and aggression will never break our resolve. The UK and our Allies support for Ukraine and Europe’s security is ironclad,” he said.

Russia’s Unit 26165, which was sanctioned on Friday, is said to have conducted online reconnaissance to help target missile strikes against Mariupol in Ukraine in 2022 – including the strike that destroyed the Mariupol Theatre where hundreds of civilians, including children, were murdered.

The GRU military intelligence officers sanctioned are said to be responsible for historically targeting Yulia Skripal’s device with malicious malware known as X-Agent – five years before GRU military intelligence officers’ failed attempt to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the deadly Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury.