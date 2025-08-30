ETV Bharat / international

UK Refuses To Invite Israeli Government Officials To London Arms Fair Over The War In Gaza

FILE - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on July 18, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

London: The U.K. has barred Israeli government officials from attending the country’s biggest arms fair over growing concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The decision does not cover representatives of Israeli defence contractors, who will be allowed to attend the DSEI UK exhibition, scheduled for Sept. 9-12 in London. The event was formerly known as Defence and Security Equipment International.

“The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,” the British government said in a statement. “As a result, we can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025.”

The decision comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel takes steps to end the crisis in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire with Hamas and commits to a long-term peace agreement. Britain previously barred sales to Israel of any arms that could be used in the nearly 23-month war in Gaza.