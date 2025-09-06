UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Reshuffle Sees Women Grab Top Cabinet Jobs

ETV Bharat / international

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is on Saturday finalising a major reshuffle of all levels of ministerial jobs, which has resulted in women members of Parliament being appointed to the senior-most Cabinet posts.

Pakistani-origin Shabana Mahmood’s promotion to the post of Home Secretary, and the former incumbent at the Home Office, Yvette Cooper, being appointed Foreign Secretary means that along with Chancellor Rachel Reeves, the top three government jobs are now being steered by women for the first time.

It follows the exit of key Labour government figure, Angela Rayner, who was forced to step down from the Cabinet as deputy prime minister and housing secretary after a breach of the ministerial code of ethics over underpayment of tax on a new home.

“It is the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary. The first responsibility of government is the safety of its citizens. Every day in this job, I will be devoted to that purpose,” said Mahmood, as she took charge as Home Secretary on Friday evening.

The former justice secretary is widely seen as a no-nonsense minister who took a hardline approach in the Ministry of Justice to tackle a crisis of shortage in prison places. Her move to the Home Office is being viewed as a sign that the Starmer-led government intends to get tougher on the illegal migration crisis amid a growing challenge from the anti-immigration Reform UK party led by Nigel Farage.

Yvette Cooper’s move to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), replacing David Lammy, who has been elevated to the post of Deputy Prime Minister with additional ministerial charge of Justice Secretary, also indicates a shift in foreign policy stance.

“From Russian aggression in Europe to the horrendous famine and conflict in Gaza – when UK diplomacy has never been more important. I look forward to representing and promoting British interests around the world,” she said.