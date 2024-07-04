Rishi Sunak vs Kier Starmer: Polling Across Britain Opens For General Elections; What Is At Stake For Indian-Origin PM?

London: As high-voltage polling stations in the United Kingdom opened for voting on Thursday in historic snap general elections in the country, burning issues like economy, tax, and immigration are in the forefront. These issues can turn the tide for contenders, including current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Polling opened at 7 am (local time) today and will close at 10 pm. The six-week campaign that saw all major parties comb the nation will end today with the voting to decide the next Prime Minister of the country. Voters in a total of 650 constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will cast their votes in the election.
A party needs to win at least 326 out of 650 parliamentary seats and the leader of that party becomes prime minister.
The status of Britain's public services, the cost of living, taxes, immigration, and the economy will remain major subjects, around which much of the debate during the campaigns have revolved, according to CNN.
Sunak, 44, is up against voter angst against the incumbent Tories after 14 years in power and has had to contend with trailing far behind 61-year-old Keir Starmer-led Labour Party throughout the six-week campaign. Both leaders wrapped up their poll pitches with contrasting messages Sunak urging voters not to hand a "supermajority" to tax-raising Labour and Starmer playing down the prospect of a landslide win for fear of a low turnout impacting the final outcome.
The polls are open.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 4, 2024
Vote Conservative to stop the Labour supermajority which would mean higher taxes for a generation. pic.twitter.com/NPH7lSeDFc
On Thursday, around 40,000 polling booths open across the country at 7 am local time as voters turn out to mark a cross next to their chosen candidate on a paper ballot. Since this year, carrying an identification document to the polling booth has become compulsory in elections, which are open to all registered adult voters resident in the UK including Indians as Commonwealth citizens.
Once the votes are cast and the booths officially close at 10 pm local time, the focus shifts to the definitive exit poll soon after which gives a fair snapshot of what can be expected UK-wide. Counting commences up and down the country right away, with the first results expected just before midnight local time.
Stop Labour's supermajority is the central message British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was trying to drive home on the final day of campaigning on Wednesday, as most of the incumbent Conservatives all but conceded defeat in the general election.