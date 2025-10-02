ETV Bharat / international

UK Synagogue Attack: 2 Dead, 3 Others In Serious Condition; Suspect 'Shot Dead'

London: Two people were killed and three others were seriously wounded Thursday in a synagogue attack in northern England on the holiest day of the Jewish year, police said. The suspect is also believed to be dead after being shot by officers, but that couldn't be immediately confirmed because of concerns he had an explosive on him, Greater Manchester Police said.

A bomb disposal team was at the scene. The incident took place as people gathered at the synagogue on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.

In a series of posts on X, Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 a.m. by a member of the public, who said he had witnessed a car being driven toward members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

Shots were fired by firearms officers minutes later, police said. “One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” it added. Police initially said four other people were being treated for injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds. They later updated the number of victims to five.