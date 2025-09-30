ETV Bharat / international

UK Police Investigate ‘Racially Aggravated’ Vandalism Of Gandhi Statue

London: Britain’s Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that it has begun its investigation into the criminal damage caused to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Tavistock Square in London, a crime which the force is treating as “racially aggravated”.

The police said it was called to the iconic statue on Sunday evening as reports emerged of the plinth being defaced with disturbing graffiti, condemned by the High Commission of India in London as a “violent attack”.

“We have begun an investigation into reports of criminal damage to a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Tavistock Square Gardens in Camden,” a Metropolitan Police statement said.

“The incident is being treated as racially aggravated and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time,” it said, appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.

The local Camden Council authorities, meanwhile, confirmed that their cleaning teams were sent to the site to assess the damage and are involved with the restoration work.

On Monday, the Indian High Commission in the UK strongly condemned the vandalism as an attack on the legacy of the Mahatma just days before Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday.

“The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London,” the mission’s social media statement reads.