UK Police Forces To Have Dedicated Officer For Journalist Safety

London: Every police force in the UK will now have a Journalist Safety Liaison Officer as part of a strengthened partnership between the media, policing and government to improve safety and protect media freedom in the country, the British government announced on Monday.

The UK Home Office said the move comes as journalists have increasingly become targets, both online and on the ground, and routinely face risks while reporting from protests, crime scenes, and other volatile environments.

In addition to those that already exist in Scotland and Northern Ireland, it confirmed an officer in all 43 forces in England and Wales as well as the British Transport Police (BTP) and Counter-Terror Policing.

“Too often, journalists are put in harm’s way while fulfilling their vital role of delivering accurate news to the public,” said UK Media Minister Ian Murray.

“It is only right that they feel supported and protected so they can focus on carrying out their jobs to the highest standard. By appointing Journalist Safety Liaison Officers in every police force, I hope reporters will feel reassured knowing they have a direct point of contact if issues arise,” he said.