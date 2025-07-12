ETV Bharat / international

UK Police Busts Gang Targeting London’s Indian Community Jewellery

London: Four members of an organised crime network which stole more than 1 million pounds worth of jewellery from London’s Indian and South Asian community have been jailed for a total of 17 years and one month.

The Metropolitan Police said the “comprehensive operation” led to the imprisonment of Jerry O’Donnell, 33, Barney Maloney and Quey Adger, 23, and Patrick Ward, 43, at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday. All four had previously pleaded guilty to burglary, which “largely targeted the South Asian community throughout the capital”.

“This comprehensive operation enabled us to disrupt a key part of an organised crime network. As a result of the work conducted by specialist officers, a handful of serial criminals will now spend a substantial amount of time behind bars,” said Met Police Detective Sergeant Lee Davison, who led the force’s investigation.

“While the monetary value of this crime is staggering, its sentimental worth is priceless. I hope these men spend a lot of time reflecting on the impact their actions have had on the community,” he said.

Three of the four men were "caught red-handed" by the officers as a result of a one-year, intelligence-led operation that spanned London and surrounding counties. In July 2024, O’Donnell, Maloney, Adger were detained while carrying stolen jewellery – and were handed sentences of over five years each on Friday.

The Met Police revealed that CCTV enquiries identified their car as being involved in multiple burglaries and led to specialist officers acting quickly and pursuing the vehicle while on the move, leading to a forced stop. The trio were arrested after officers found hundreds of items inside, including a gold wedding ring, gold necklaces and a solid gold hair pin.