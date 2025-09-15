ETV Bharat / international

UK Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of Racially Motivated Rape Of British Sikh Woman

London: The UK police investigating a racially aggravated sexual assault of a Sikh woman have arrested a man on suspicion of rape. Police said the man, in his 30s, was detained on Sunday and remains in custody as part of their enquiries into the “racially motivated rape” in Oldbury, West Midlands region of England, reported last Tuesday.

The West Midlands Police said the woman, in her 20s, is continuing to receive support as the investigations continue. "This is a significant development in the investigation, and we want to thank the community for their continuing support,” said Chief Superintendent Kim Madill of Sandwell Police.

"The investigation remains ongoing and we would urge people not to speculate as we work to identify and trace all those who may have been involved," she said. The police force also stressed the importance of allowing the judicial process to follow its course as legal proceedings are “now active” in the case, which sent shockwaves within the community.

“I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury. This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she ‘does not belong here’,” Preet Kaur Gill, British Sikh member of Parliament from the West Midlands region, posted on social media.

“She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain. My thoughts are with the victim, her family, and the Sikh community,” she said. The Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston said many of her constituents had been contacting her to express their fear.

“I hear you. The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands Police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe.

"No one should have to live in fear because of who they are. I will continue to press for stronger action against hate crimes and greater support for victims. Together, we must stand united against violence and hatred,” she said.