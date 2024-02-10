UK PM Sunak Paid Over Half a Million Pounds in Personal Tax

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid over half a million pounds in personal tax for the financial year 2022-23, Downing Street revealed on Friday as part of its transparency data release. The 43-year-old Indian-origin leader had indicated his plans to publish his tax returns. His tax assessment document shows he paid a tax bill of GBP 508,308, around GBP 75,000 more than what he paid in the previous financial year (2021-22).

The tax documents show that Sunak made nearly GBP 1.8 million through capital gains up from GBP 1.6 million in 2021-22 as well as GBP 293,407 in other interest and dividends. All of the investment income and capital gains came from a US-based investment fund listed as a blind trust, according to the summary.

He also earned GBP 139,477 during the year from his roles as a member of Parliament and Prime Minister including allowances for the use of 10 Downing Street. Prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners, the tax summary follows the publication of his previous returns filed with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in March last year.

It followed pressure after it emerged his Indian wife Akshata Murty, had non-dom status meaning she did not have to pay UK tax on her international income from her father's software firm Infosys. She has since relinquished the legal status to avoid it becoming a distraction for her husband's political career.