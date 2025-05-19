ETV Bharat / international

UK PM Starmer Unveils ‘Win-Win’ Post-Brexit Reset With European Union

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday unveiled what he branded as a "win-win deal" to reset the UK's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union (EU), which provides greater access to the 27-nation economic bloc's market as a non-member.

At the conclusion of a much-anticipated UK-EU Summit in London, Starmer joined EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at a press conference to announce a “new era” for the European relationship. It will see British travellers avoid longer airport queues with access to EU eGates and also a cut in red tape on issues such as food and drink sales and pets crossing borders.

"This is the first UK-EU Summit. It marks a new era in our relationship, and this deal is a win-win. It delivers what the British public voted for last year,” said Starmer. “It gives us unprecedented access to the EU market, the best of any country outside of the EU or EFTA (European Free Trade Association), all while sticking to the red lines in our manifesto about not rejoining the single market, the Customs Union and no return to freedom of movement,” he said.

Among the more contentious issues, the UK and EU reached a new 12-year agreement that Starmer stressed protects Britain’s fishing access, fishing rights and fishing areas with no increase in the amount of fish EU vessels can catch in British waters, providing stability and certainty for the sector. However, the Opposition and staunch Brexiters such as Nigel Farage led Reform attacked the agreement as a sell-out of British fishermen’s rights and a "Brexit betrayal".

“This is good for fishing,” insisted Starmer, adding that the length of time for the agreement provides greater stability. “It also opens the door for shellfish and the like to be sold back into the European market which wasn’t available before this deal and of course we have announced the GBP 360-million transformation fund,” he added.

Downing Street said the agreement was the result of extensive negotiations over the last six months, marking the “third major deal struck by the government in as many weeks, following the US and India”.

“It’s time to look forward. To move on from the stale old debates and political fights to find common sense, practical solutions… that’s what this deal is all about – facing out into the world once again, in the great tradition of this nation; building the relationships we choose, with the partners we choose, and closing deals in the national interest,” said Starmer.