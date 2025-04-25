ETV Bharat / international

UK PM Starmer Speaks To Modi Over ‘Devastating’ Pahalgam Terror Attack

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and said he was "horrified" by the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

According to a readout of the call from 10 Downing Street, Starmer expressed his deep condolences on behalf of the British people, and both leaders agreed to stay in touch.

“The Prime Minister (Starmer) began by saying he was horrified by the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, which saw the tragic loss of 26 innocent lives,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“He expressed his deep condolences on behalf of the British people to all those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India. The leaders agreed to stay in touch,” the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Starmer conveyed his sincere condolences on the innocent lives lost in the “heinous terror attack on Indian soil”.

“He strongly condemned the barbaric terror attack and expressed that the UK stands with the people of India in this hour of tragedy,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.