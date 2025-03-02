UK PM Starmer Hosts Crucial Europe Summit To Find 'Lasting Peace' In Russia-Ukraine Crisis

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting a crucial summit of European leaders in London on Sunday to find a way forward with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his showdown with US President Donald Trump. In contrast to his Washington visit, which was cut short, the Ukrainian leader received a royal welcome to the UK with an audience with King Charles at Sandringham before he joins the European leaders for crunch talks.

Starmer told the BBC in an interview on Sunday that he “trusts” that Trump wants to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict and wants lasting peace. “I’m clear in my view that President Trump wants a lasting peace and I agree with him on that,” said Starmer.

Following bilateral talks with Zelensky on Saturday, he said: “I am determined to find a path that ends Russia's illegal war and ensures a just and lasting peace that secures Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security.” Zelensky’s bilateral talks also took place with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who joined leaders of France, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Czechia and Romania at the London summit on Ukraine.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, NATO Secretary General and the Presidents of the European Commission and European Council were also in attendance.

According to 10 Downing Street, discussions at the summit focused on strengthening Ukraine’s position, including ongoing military support and increased economic pressure on Russia; the need for a "strong lasting deal" that delivers permanent peace in Ukraine and ensures that it is able to deter and defend against future Russian attack; and next steps on planning for strong security guarantees.

“Three years on from Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, we are at a turning point... In partnership with our allies, we must intensify our preparations for the European element of security guarantees, alongside continued discussions with the United States," said Starmer. “Now is the time for us to unite in order to guarantee the best outcome for Ukraine, protect European security, and secure our collective future,” he added.

Meanwhile, his Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko signed the UK-Ukraine Bilateral agreement to deliver GBP 2.26 billion in loan funding to Ukraine. This loan is to be paid back using the profits generated on sanctioned Russian sovereign assets held in the European Union (EU).

“This funding will bolster Ukraine’s armed forces and will put Ukraine in the strongest possible position at a critical juncture in the war. It comes as we have increased our defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP, which will deliver the stability required to keep us safe and underpin economic growth,” said Reeves.

European leaders are scrambling to come together amid fears of losing American military support in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Starmer is positioning himself as a bridge between Europe and America to help navigate the crisis, making phone calls to both Trump and Zelensky in the aftermath of their White House war of words.