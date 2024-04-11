UK PM Rishi Sunak Defends His Choice of Trendy Adidas Trainers

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised to the fans of Adidas trainers after being accused of ruining their credibility. Defending his fondness for the shoe, Sunak said that he had been wearing the Adidas trainers for many years and is a longtime devotee of the brand.

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday issued a fulsome apology after his choice of a trendy pair of Adidas trainers attracted harsh comments online. In a video posted on social media last week, the British Indian leader was seen sporting a pair of white Samba trainers from the well-known German sportswear brand during an interview in Downing Street.

Sambas are described by Adidas as a "legendary shoe with a rich history" and have the distinction of being considered on trend, something footwear enthusiasts said had been damaged by the senior politician attempting to appear trendy. "I issue a fulsome apology to the Samba community," Sunak told LBC Radio' when asked about the furore.

"But, in my defence, I would say I have been wearing Adidas trainers including Sambas and others, in fact for many, many years. The first pair my brother got for me many, many years ago my first pair of fun Adidas trainers as a Christmas present. I haven't looked back since. So, I've been a long-time devotee," he said.

The 43-year-old admitted that the Samba pair on display last week was freshly bought, but that did not diminish his long association with the brand. As ever, I remain intrigued and amused by the amount of focus on what I'm wearing," added a laughing Sunak, who has been at the receiving end of barbs for expensive Italian designer slippers and the curiously short length of his trousers in the past.

After the video was posted on Instagram on Friday, fashion experts said it was likely the death knell for the Samba trainers after the UK PM was seen wearing them in the post about his government's tax policy. British GQ' magazine said that "in a bid to present himself as young and hip, Rishi Sunak took an eternally cool sneaker and ruined it for everyone."

Footwear historian Elizabeth Semmelhack told The Times' that Sunak attempted to tap into what is a widespread fashion moment but had done so in a way that lacks authenticity.

