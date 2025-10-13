ETV Bharat / international

Deep Feeling Of Relief: UK PM Keir Starmer On Hostage Release In Israel

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined other world leaders in Egypt on Monday for an international summit where the details of a peace plan for Gaza is due to be agreed, after the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire saw the release of Israeli hostages.

In a statement from 10 Downing Street in London, Starmer expressed a “deep sense of relief” at the hostage release after the ceasefire, which came into effect on Friday.

"I share the deep feeling of relief as Avinatan Or and other hostages are released today; but this is also a stark reminder of the treatment that he has been subject to at the hands of Hamas, and the atrocities that shook the world two years ago,” said Starmer.

“Having met his family, I know that no one can truly understand the torture and agony they suffered for two drawn out years and my thoughts are with them,” he said.

It refers to the remaining hostages being released by Hamas after being held in Gaza since the attack on October 7, 2023, in exchange for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. As part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement announced by US President Donald Trump last week, Hamas was given 72 hours to implement the first phase of hostage release.

"I reiterate my thanks for the tireless diplomatic efforts of the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey. It is now crucial that we work together to implement President Trump's peace plan for Gaza, and that will be my focus in Egypt today,” said Starmer.

Trump is set to lead Monday’s international summit to thrash out the details for the later phases of the ceasefire, including the governance of Gaza, the extent of Israeli troop withdrawal, and the disarming of Hamas.

On Monday, Trump's Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff wrote on social media: "I would like to acknowledge the vital role of the UK in assisting and coordinating efforts that have led us to this historic day in Israel.

"In particular, I want to recognise the incredible input and tireless efforts of National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell." Downing Street said the summit in Egypt will involve a signing ceremony for the peace plan, "marking a historic turning point for the region after two years of conflict and bloodshed".

"He (Starmer) will offer the UK's steadfast support and engagement with international partners as we look to secure the ceasefire, get urgently needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza and secure a basis for a lasting peace and security," the statement noted.