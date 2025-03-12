ETV Bharat / international

UK Makes Manslaughter Arrest Of Ship Captain Over North Sea Crash

The MV Stena Immaculate tanker is pictured at anchor in the North Sea, off the coast of Withernsea, east of England, on March 11, 2025, after it was hit by the MV Solong container vessel on March 10. ( AFP )

Easington: British police on Tuesday arrested on suspicion of manslaughter the captain of a ship that crashed into a tanker in the North Sea, sparking a massive blaze and leaving one crew member missing, presumed dead.

Investigations have already started into what led the cargo ship to strike the tanker carrying jet fuel on Monday, as fears remained of possible harm to the area's marine life and wildlife. The UK Coastguard, which led the operation, rescued 36 people on Monday, including all of the 23 crew on the US-flagged Stena Immaculate tanker, which had been chartered by the US military.

But a missing member of the Solong cargo vessel crew was "likely deceased", UK under-secretary for transport Mike Kane told parliament. Humberside Police in northeast England said they had arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision.

Ernst Russ, owner of the cargo ship, then issued a statement saying that it "can confirm that the master of the... Solong has been detained by Humberside police in the UK". "The master and our entire team are actively assisting with the investigations," it added.

Kane said the fire on the Stena Immaculate "appears to be extinguished" but this was not immediately confirmed by the Coastguard. "The Solong is still alight and the fire on board the Stena Immaculate has greatly diminished," the UK Coastguard said.

The Coastguard was closely monitoring the Solong, which had broken free of the tanker overnight and was limping southwards, accompanied by four tugboats, including one which had a line attached to the stricken vessel.

No sodium cyanide

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she met the Maritime and Coastguard Agency's chief executive Virginia McVea on Tuesday and was "pleased to have been informed that early indications suggest that both vessels are now expected to stay afloat".

AFP photos taken during a helicopter fly-over showed smoke still pouring from the Solong, while a large hole could be seen in the side of the Stena Immaculate.

The accident occurred at around 09:48 am (0948 GMT) on Monday when the Portuguese-flagged cargo ship ploughed into the tanker, anchored about 13 miles off the northeastern port of Hull. According to data collected by website VesselFinder, the collision displaced the tanker by "more than 400 metres".

The Stena Immaculate was on a short-term US military charter with Military Sealift Command, according to a spokesperson for the command, which operates civilian-crewed ships for the US Defense Department.