UK Lawmakers Back Bill To Allow Terminally Ill Adults To End Their Lives

Demonstrators for assisted dying hold banners outside Parliament in London, Friday, June 20, 2025, as British lawmakers are set to vote Friday on whether to back a bill to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales. ( AP )

London: U.K. lawmakers on Friday approved a bill to allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales to choose to end their lives in a historic vote in Parliament that takes it a step nearer to becoming law.

Members of Parliament voted 314-291 to back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill following an impassioned and respectful debate. The majority of 23 was less than the 55 when they last voted on the issue in November, meaning that some lawmakers changed their minds in the intervening months.

Since November, the bill has been scrutinized, leading to some changes in the proposed legislation, which has been shepherded by Labour lawmaker Kim Leadbeater rather than the government. Following the vote, Leadbeater said that she felt "a huge sense of relief."

It's not quite law yet as the bill now goes to the unelected House of Lords, which can amend or delay policy, though it can't overrule the lower chamber. The vote is potentially the biggest change to social policy since abortion was partially legalized in 1967.

Divisive issue

For months, the bill has divided lawmakers as well as the country. Proponents of the bill argued those with a terminal diagnosis must be given a choice at the end of their lives. However, opponents warned that the disabled and older people could be at risk of being coerced, directly or indirectly, into ending their lives to save money or relieve the burden on family members.

Others have called for improvements in palliative care and greater investments in hospices to ease suffering. Passions were running high outside of Parliament where hundreds of people gathered to make their voices heard.

Supporters were dressed in clothing emblazoned with the phrase "Campaign for Dignity in Dying," while opponents held up banners urging lawmakers not to make the state-run National Health Service the "National Suicide Service."

What lawmakers voted on

The bill would allow terminally ill adults over age 18 in England and Wales, who are deemed to have less than six months to live, to apply for an assisted death. This particular bill doesn't apply to Northern Ireland and Scotland, the latter of which is holding its own vote on the issue.

The terminally ill person would have to be capable of taking the fatal drugs themselves. Proponents of the bill say wealthy individuals can already travel to Switzerland, which allows foreigners to legally end their lives, while others have to face possible prosecution for helping their loves ones die.

