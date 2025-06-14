ETV Bharat / international

Britain's King Charles III To Lead Moment's Silence For Ahmedabad Plane-Crash Victims

United Kingdom's King Charles III stopped at the oldest Punjab Indian Restaurant during his visit to the Covent Garden, in London on Thursday. ( ANI )

London: Britain's King Charles III will on Saturday lead a moment's silence in memory of the Ahmedabad-London Air India plane-crash victims after making amendments to his annual Trooping the Colour birthday parade.

Buckingham Palace said the 76-year-old monarch wanted the alterations "as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy". It will also see members of the royal family wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the 241 passengers and crew who lost their lives in Thursday's London-bound plane crash in Ahmedabad.

In an earlier statement, King Charles had said he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were "desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad".

"Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones," the statement issued by Buckingham Palace noted in the wake of the tragedy.

"I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time," it quoted the king as saying.