ETV Bharat / international

UK Joins Australia And Canada In Recognizing Palestinian State Despite Opposition From US And Israel

Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza Strip, by foot and in vehicles, carrying their belongings along the coastal road, near Wadi Gaza, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. ( AP )

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed Sunday that the U.K. is formally recognizing a Palestinian state despite vociferous opposition from the U.S. and Israel. His announcement follows those from Canada and Australia, in what appears to be a coordinated initiative from the Commonwealth nations.

Starmer, who has faced pressure to take a harder line on Israel within his own governing Labour Party, said the move is intended "to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis" but that it wasn't a reward for Hamas, which he stressed will have no role in any future governance of the Palestinian people.

"We must channel our efforts, united together in hope, behind the peaceful future that we want to see: the release of the hostages, an end to the violence, an end to the suffering and a shift back towards a two-state solution as the best hope for peace and security for all sides," he said.

Though the move is largely symbolic, it is a historic moment as the U.K. arguably laid the groundwork for the creation of the Israeli state when it was in control of what was then known as Palestine in 1917.

The announcement was widely anticipated after Starmer said in July that the U.K. would recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, allowed the U.N. to bring in aid and took other steps toward long-term peace.

The U.K. is not alone in recognizing a Palestinian state. More than 140 countries have already taken that step and more are expected to do so at the U.N. General Assembly this week, including France.

Not universally agreed

The U.K.'s recognition of a Palestinian state comes just days after a state visit from U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he voiced his disapproval of the plan.

Critics, including the U.S. and the Israeli government, which has shown no interest in a two-state solution, have condemned the plans, saying it rewards Hamas for its attack on Oct. 7, 2023. As well as arguing that recognition is immoral, critics argue that it's an empty gesture given that the Palestinian people are divided into two territories — the West Bank and Gaza — with no recognized international capital.

Historical overlay

France and the U.K. have a historic role in the politics of the Middle East over the past 100 years, having carved up the region following the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in World War I.