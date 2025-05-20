ETV Bharat / international

UK Imposes Sanctions, Pauses Israel Trade Talks Over West Bank Violence

London: The UK on Tuesday said it imposed sanctions that target what it classifies as the persistent cycle of serious violence undertaken by extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and paused ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with Israel.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the situation in the region as “utterly intolerable”, reiterating calls for a ceasefire and a massive scale-up in humanitarian assistance for those impacted in Gaza.

It came as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) summoned Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely over the renewed ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, which Tel Aviv claims is aimed at dismantling the Hamas extremist group.

“We're horrified by the escalation from Israel. We repeat our demand for a ceasefire as the only way to free the hostages,” said Starmer.

"We repeat our opposition to settlements in the West Bank and our demand to massively scale up humanitarian assistance into Gaza," he said.

Starmer's parliamentary statement was followed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy updating the House of Commons on the latest set of sanctions against individuals, illegal settler outposts, and organisations "supporting violence" against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

Lammy said the persistent cycle of violence by extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank demanded action.

“I have seen for myself the consequences of settler violence. The fear of its victims. The impunity of its perpetrators,” said Lammy.

“The Israeli government has a responsibility to intervene and halt these aggressive actions. Their consistent failure to act is putting Palestinian communities and the two-state solution in peril,” he said.

The UK measures target individuals such as prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss, as well as two illegal outposts and organisations that it says have supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.