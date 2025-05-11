ETV Bharat / international

UK Hails India-Pak Ceasefire, Calls for Sustained De-Escalation

London: The UK on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreed between India and Pakistan, calling on both nations to sustain their steps towards de-escalation. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK had been “engaged” with both countries for some days in pursuit of a ceasefire.

“I’m pleased to see today that there’s a ceasefire. The task now is to make sure that that is enduring and is lasting,” he told the BBC from Kyiv, where he is meeting European leaders for peace talks over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “Today’s ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome. I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody’s interest,” said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

He took to social media soon after Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan had called his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon to agree to “stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea, with effect from 1700 hours IST”.

The announcement followed a night of intense military activity in the region, with Lammy expressing “serious concern” and calling on India and Pakistan to move toward a “dialogue that leads to a swift and sustainable ceasefire”.

Earlier, in a joint statement with fellow G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union, the UK had strongly condemned the “egregious terrorist attack” in Pahalgam on April 22 and urged maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan.

“Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides. We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome.

"We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution,” read the statement, issued hours before the ceasefire announcement.

Diaspora groups in Britain reacted with guarded relief, with Friends of India Society International (FISI) UK highlighting India’s “firm and uncompromising” stand against terrorism and INSIGHT UK stressing on a “humanity against terrorism” message.