ETV Bharat / international

UK Hits Back At 'Misinformed' Musk On Child Abuse Grooming Gangs

London: The UK government on Friday hit back at Elon Musk for using his social media platform X to attack the Labour Party’s handling of the grooming gang scandal of child sexual abuse and sought more positive actions in tackling the issue.

Musk has been severely critical of the British government's handling of young girls’ sexual exploitation across several towns and cities in England more than a decade ago, in many cases involving gangs of Pakistani-origin men.

The Tesla chief has even claimed Prime Minister Keir Starmer failed to bring "rape gangs" to justice when he led the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) over a decade ago.

“Some of the criticisms that Elon Musk has made, I think are misjudged and certainly misinformed,” UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting told reporters on being asked about the attacks.

"But we're willing to work with Elon Musk. I think he's got a big role to play with his social media platform to help us and other countries to tackle this serious issue. So, if he wants to work with us, roll his sleeves up. We'd welcome that," he said.

The issue was thrown into the spotlight when it emerged that Home Office Minister Jess Phillips rejected Oldham Council's call for a government-led inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation and asked the council to lead the review instead.