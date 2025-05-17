ETV Bharat / international

UK Foreign Secretary In Pakistan To Reiterate Counter-Terrorism Message

Islamabad/London: UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Islamabad on Friday to reiterate the British government's determination to play its part to counter terrorism and ensure the "fragile ceasefire" between India and Pakistan becomes a "durable peace".

Lammy’s visit, the first by a British Foreign Secretary to Pakistan since 2021, follows India's 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks that claimed 26 lives.

The UK has condemned the “horrendous” attack on April 22, with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) officials saying that Friday's ministerial visit is intended to assert the importance of continued stability for the region.

“The images of conflict between India and Pakistan were distressing for all of us in Britain: but in particular the millions of Brits with Indian and Pakistani heritage, and the many British nationals living in both of these countries,” said Lammy. “Ever since the horrendous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the UK has done all it can to play a supportive role to reduce tensions, get to a ceasefire and condemn terrorism," he said.

"It’s positive that India and Pakistan – both great friends to the UK – have agreed to a pause in hostilities and that the ceasefire is holding; because of the deep and historic links between our populations and our governments we are determined to play our part to counter terrorism and ensure this fragile ceasefire becomes a durable peace,” he said.

The minister held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, among other senior leaders in Islamabad. According to the FCDO, he praised the steps taken by both Pakistan and India to secure an agreement to cease hostilities.

"In meetings with senior counterparts, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the immeasurable contribution people of Pakistani descent have made to British life and he acknowledged how distressing the past few weeks have been for people in both countries, and for those with Pakistani and Indian heritage in the UK,” the FCDO said.