UK Foreign Secretary Criticises Israel For Denying Two Labour MPs Entry

London: Two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by authorities in the country, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said, describing the Israeli action as "unacceptable, counterproductive and deeply concerning".

Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were refused entry because they intended to spread "hateful rhetoric" against Israel, the Israeli population and immigration authority said in a statement reported by Israeli media.

"I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians," BBC quoted Lammy as saying.

"It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities," he said, adding the foreign office had been in touch with both MPs to offer support.

Yang, MP for Earley and Woodley, and Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central, flew to the country from Luton airport on Saturday with two aides, according to reports.