UK: ‘Embarrassing’ Typo In Road Marking Repainted After Residents, Social Media Users Express Dismay

Cirencester: A misspelled road sign reading ‘Ceep Klear” in this town of Gloucestershire, England, has been repainted after being pointed out by residents and social media users.

Locals were left baffled over the “embarrassing” typo in the important road marking near Paternoster School, terming it “botched road repair work.”.

The contractors appeared to have intended to paint a “keep clear” sign but instead painted the words “ceep klear” on Watermoor Road in Cotswold, the local media reported.

The goof-up quickly went viral on social media, inviting many comments and criticism over the alleged non-serious approach towards road maintenance in the English town. Several social media users were even embarrassed over this mistake and shook their heads.

Several local leaders, including Liberal Democrat leader of Cotswold District Council, Joe Harris, reacted sharply over the issue, accusing the administration of repeated failures in the development. “It may be contractors having a bit of a laugh or an honest mistake, but it speaks to a wider issue around highway repairs and the quality of repairs. I think it’s bonkers how highways turn up, fill in a pothole, and leave the gaping crater next to it unrepaired," local media quoted him as saying.

Harris questioned if taxpayers were receiving value for their money from the council's infrastructure partnerships and cited the growing evidence of poor upkeep.

The incident also brought frustrations for many families whose wards study in the nearby school as they navigate Cirencester's streets.

A spokesperson for the roadwork contracting company, Wales & West Utilities, admitted the error and promised locals that it would be fixed as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately, when replacing the road markings, they misspelled the wording on the tarmac. We contacted the contractors to request they return to the site and rectify this as quickly as possible.”

While the incorrect marking has been repainted, and the spokesperson stated that the sign now has “the full and correct spelling,” several people continue to blame Gloucestershire County Council for the fault.