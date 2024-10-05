UK Confirms Final Flight Out Of Lebanon For British Nationals As Conflict Escalates

London: The UK government on Saturday confirmed its final charter plane to fly British nationals out of Lebanon as the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel intensifies and tensions in the region escalate. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer once again urged British nationals still in the country to come forward to be evacuated.

To everybody listening who may be in that position: now is the time to leave, we have got the plans in place. So please come forward and we can make sure that they are evacuated, Starmer told reporters during a visit to Cheshire on Friday. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said after a chartered flight leaves Beirut on Sunday, there are no more scheduled flights due to a decrease in demand. However, the situation will be kept under constant review as the UK urged all remaining British nationals who want to leave Lebanon to register with the government immediately.

The situation in Lebanon remains volatile, so I am glad that we have helped the many people who have heeded our advice to leave the country immediately, said UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. With demand falling and the security situation deteriorating, there is no guarantee other options to leave quickly will become available. I urge anyone who wants to leave to register now, Lammy said.

The UK has been advising its nationals to leave Lebanon amid a deteriorating security situation: three chartered flights have left Beirut and more than 250 additional people have been able to leave the country in the last week. British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible for Sunday's flight, with dependents who are not British nationals requiring a valid visa. Sunday's flight will depart from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, and British nationals who have registered their presence with the government will be sent details on how to request a seat.

The FCDO said government officials have been working round the clock in London, Beirut and the wider region to provide support to British nationals. An FCDO Rapid Deployment Team has also arrived in Lebanon to bolster the support offered by British Embassy officials. The UK reiterated its call for a ceasefire between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel to provide the space necessary to find a political solution that enables civilians on both sides to return to their homes in safety amid air strikes and ground incursions as the conflict escalates.